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Respironics PerformaTrak

Full face mask

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The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.

Contact & support
Features
Comfortable seal minimizes
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Click here for more information
Comfortable seal minimizes
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Click here for more information
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
CapStrap simplifies mask

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
  • Comfortable seal minimizes
  • Digital Auto-Trak compatible
  • CapStrap simplifies mask
  • Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
See all features
Comfortable seal minimizes
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Click here for more information
Comfortable seal minimizes
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Click here for more information
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
CapStrap simplifies mask

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

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