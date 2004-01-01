Philips & Getinge

Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.
With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Maquet Magnus operating table by Getinge you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned onto the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room. This can make repeated patient transfers unnecessary.
Optimized surgical workflow
A versatile environment
Our Azurion advanced X-ray imaging systems and Getinge’s highly flexible Maquet Magnus operating table come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. Combined with the FlexArm or FlexMove gantry options your staff will experience unlimited imaging flexibility and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Increase room occupation with a very easy to clean room and ProcedureCards that offer presets to standardize case set-up.
Integration excellence
Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Maquet Magnus OR table offers a radiolucent tabletop for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
A sensible collaboration
As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Maquet Magnus OR table from Getinge sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Ready for the future
The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility to future technology.
A versatile environment
Our Azurion advanced X-ray imaging systems and Getinge’s highly flexible Maquet Magnus operating table come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. Combined with the FlexArm or FlexMove gantry options your staff will experience unlimited imaging flexibility and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Increase room occupation with a very easy to clean room and ProcedureCards that offer presets to standardize case set-up.
Integration excellence
Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Maquet Magnus OR table offers a radiolucent tabletop for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
A sensible collaboration
As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Maquet Magnus OR table from Getinge sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Ready for the future
The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility to future technology.
