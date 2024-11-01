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DreamStation CPAP & BiPAP

CPAP & Bi-level Therapy Systems

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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.

Contact & support
Features
Simplified device evaluation
Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.

Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation
Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Click here for more information
Simplified device evaluation
Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*

Connectivity options

Connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*
Click here for more information
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*
Acclimation made easy
Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy
DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Click here for more information
Acclimation made easy
Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Click here for more information
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Click here for more information
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.

Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team
Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
Click here for more information
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
  • Simplified device evaluation
  • Connectivity options
  • Acclimation made easy
  • Wake up to progress
See all features
Simplified device evaluation
Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.

Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation
Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Click here for more information
Simplified device evaluation
Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*

Connectivity options

Connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*
Click here for more information
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.*
Acclimation made easy
Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy
DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Click here for more information
Acclimation made easy
Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Click here for more information
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Click here for more information
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.

Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team
Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
Click here for more information
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Care Orchestrator patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
  • *Internal assessment of 2015 competitive CPAP data comparing to ResMed Airsense10/Aircurve10 platform and Fisher & Paykel Icon series platform.

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