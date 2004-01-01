LiquiCell adds protection when used in conjunction with mask rotation among various mask types. It may reduce the occurrence of skin breakdown through offloading and redistribution of mask pressure.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions
Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions
Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions
NIV mask protocol
NIV mask protocol
NIV mask protocol
Additional benefits
Additional benefits
Additional benefits
Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions
Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions
Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions
NIV mask protocol
NIV mask protocol
NIV mask protocol
Additional benefits
Additional benefits
Additional benefits
View product
View product
View product
View product
The Respironics AF531 mask offers features that address patient comfort, proper mask fitting and ventilator compatibility.
View product
Fully assembled with one-size fits most headgear, the Contour Deluxe is simple to set up. It fits a wide range of patients and is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.
View product
The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryCanada (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.