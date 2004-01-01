EN
LiquiCell adds protection when used in conjunction with mask rotation among various mask types. It may reduce the occurrence of skin breakdown through offloading and redistribution of mask pressure.

Preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) classify Stage III and IV pressure ulcers as preventable Hospital-Acquired Conditions (HAC) that are no longer reimbursed by current insurance guidelines.

NIV mask protocol

Mask rotation has been shown to be a best practice for prevention of mask related pressure ulcers. When used in conjunction with mask rotation, Philips LiquiCell nasal CPAP cushions further reduce the incidence of pressure ulcers.

Additional benefits

LiquiCell’s self-adhesive skin barrier and transparency allow for easy skin monitoring without removal. Also the ultra-thin and nearly invisible liquid-filled membrane allows movement of a mask without shearing the patient's skin. LiquiCell helps prevent skin tissue from being stretched or torn.

