Excellent support of your hygiene measures

The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]