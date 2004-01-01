The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
Excellent imaging and workflow optimization
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
Excellent imaging and workflow optimization
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
Switch to the clinical suite you need
Switch to the clinical suite you need
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
Switch to the clinical suite you need
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
Switch to the clinical suite you need
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
Effectively manage radiation dose
Effectively manage radiation dose
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
Effectively manage radiation dose
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
Effectively manage radiation dose
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
Seamless integration in your OR
Seamless integration in your OR
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
Seamless integration in your OR
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
Seamless integration in your OR
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
Excellent imaging and workflow optimization
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
Excellent imaging and workflow optimization
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
The Azurion 7 enhances clinical workflow with market-leading 2D and 3D Live Image Guidance. Multi-workspot technology enables team members to work on all activities without interrupting each other. With flexible control, applications can be operated at tableside or from other parts of the exam or control room. Our customers have reported numerous improvements in lab performance, including a 17% reduction in procedure times. [1]
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
Full positioning freedom and ease of use
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 [2] out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 in average.
Switch to the clinical suite you need
Switch to the clinical suite you need
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
Switch to the clinical suite you need
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
Switch to the clinical suite you need
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
As part of your Azurion Hybrid OR, our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio for vascular, cardiac, spine, neuro, lung, and ortho/trauma interventions. Dedicated interventional tools and advanced devices support each step of your procedure as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results. ProcedureCards simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed and complex procedures.
Effectively manage radiation dose
Effectively manage radiation dose
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
Effectively manage radiation dose
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
Effectively manage radiation dose
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
The Azurion system includes DoseWise, a comprehensive range of dose management tools and technologies. The ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging with excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Next to that, the DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff.
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
Excellent support of your hygiene measures
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
The design of our systems aids you in maintaining a sterile healthcare environment. Ventilation systems can meet the most stringent standards for clean air in combination with our ceiling-suspended geometry [4]. Azurion enables a reduction of movements in the room [3] – of the imaging system but also of staff – which is an important contributor to hygiene. Even with staff and equipment in the room, air quality remains well within the thresholds for microbiological air pollution in an operating room. [4]
Seamless integration in your OR
Seamless integration in your OR
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
Seamless integration in your OR
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
Seamless integration in your OR
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
Philips OR systems, interventional devices and clinical tools provide you with the integrated solution you need. Our products also work seamlessly with those of our major OR partners Getinge, Hillrom, NewCompliance, Mavig, Steris, Skytron, and Stryker. Where possible, we leverage your existing resources to help you achieve clinical and economic benefits.
1. The interventional vascular department of St Antonius Hospital in the Netherlands achieved a 17% reduction in procedure time with the Azurion system. The results of this first lab performance study have been verified by NAMSA, an independent third-party expert on study design and analytics.
2. The study was conducted in a simulated lab environment and was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company. Use-Lab also analyzed the study results and documented the conclusions.
3. After installing Azurion in the interventional vascular department of St. Antonius, staff movement between the exam room and control room was reduced by 29%.
4. Traversari A.A.L. et al., Effect of using ceiling-mounted systems for imaging in hybrid operating rooms on the level of colony-forming units during surgery, Journal of Hospital Infection (2018)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.