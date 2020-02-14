Learn more about hospital respiratory care solutions including high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV).
Philips Optimal NIV pairs the right technology with the right training to help ensure success across the spectrum of care. The respiratory technology - the devices, circuits and patient interfaces - offers the flexibility needed for advanced patient care. The training - knowing what technique to use, how to use it and when it may be appropriate - offers knowledge that not only helps enhance patient care but also can benefit the bottom line in a big way.
Patient condition dictates treatment, but sometimes more than one technique may be appropriate. When multiple techniques are viable, more frequent use of NIV – with or without complementary HFT – can help reduce the higher costs of IMV. More importantly, managing NIV can help improve patient care.
Philips supports clinicians in technique training, streamlines workflow and offers cutting-edge technology to help improve patient care.
Knowing when to use HFT or NIV instead of IMV - and how tomanage NIV - can help enhance patient care.
Using IMV or failing on NIV has significant financial impacts. Managing NIV and increasing use benefit the bottom line.
Philips hospital respiratory care solutions can help continually evaluate each patient's response to treatment so you can make fast, smooth transitions.
Philips V60 Plus* ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.
Transition to the future today with the next generation of Philips ventilators. The Trilogy EV300 ventilator delivers enhanced performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, so patients can be treated with a single device throughout their hospital stay, regardless of changing conditions. Trilogy EV300 is designed to stay with your patients, saving your staff time and effort as patients move between hospital departments.
The Respironics V60 ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.
The PN841 pediatric nasal mask is truly designed for children, with a modified cushion curvature for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients. This small and light mask comes in a range of cushion sizes, features a convenient leak correction dial, and has a child-friendly fabric pattern to provide a positive experience for even your smallest patients.
The Philips High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 provides comfortable, stable oxygen delivery, and employs the same circuit as our NIV masks to help you control costs and enhance workflow. It is compatible with our V60 Plus ventilator to support the use of noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) with a single system.
The Respironics AF531 mask offers features that address patient comfort, proper mask fitting and ventilator compatibility.
Designed to deliver high-quality noninvasive ventilation while resting comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 NIV mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of mask rotation while using a single mask.
Clinicians can manage patients in respiratory failure using a range of respiratory techniques – usually based on the need for oxygenation support alone or the need for both oxygenation and ventilation support. HFT provides a high level of oxygenation but only limited and somewhate variable ventilation support. NIV provides both oxygenation and entilation support. Other factors, such as the patient interface and device performance, can be consideratinos in determining when to use a particular modality once oxygenation and ventilatory needs are addressed. Click the respiratory technique below to align technique with patient severity
Timely transition of therapies is important - whether escalation or de-escalation of therapy - or providing HFT between NIV sessions. Although the ability to escalate therapy is important, preventing the delay of intubation in patients who need invasive mechanical ventilation requires understanding and recognition of predictors of failure.
Are HFOT and NIV complementary for acute respiratory failure?
Providing evidence- based care to patients in need of respiratory support
Evidence-based practice for noninvasive ventilation and high flow nasal cannula
T Piraino, RRT, FCSRT
Succeed in Respiratory Care: NIV and High-Flow Oxygen Therapy
Philips Respironics V60 Hospital Ventilator
Hospital Respiratory Ventilation Solutions
