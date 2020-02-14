EN
Enhancing noninvasive ventilation (NIV)
can help improve patient care

 

Rethink respiratory care

Download whitepaper (110.0KB)

    Philips Optimal NIV pairs the right technology with the right training to help ensure success across the spectrum of care. The respiratory technology - the devices, circuits and patient interfaces - offers the flexibility needed for advanced patient care. The training - knowing what technique to use, how to use it and when it may be appropriate - offers knowledge that not only helps enhance patient care but also can benefit the bottom line in a big way.

    Rethink Respiratory Care

     

    Patient condition dictates treatment, but sometimes more than one technique may be appropriate. When multiple techniques are viable, more frequent use of NIV – with or without complementary HFT – can help reduce the higher costs of IMV. More importantly, managing NIV can help improve patient care.

      Optimal NIV reduced hospital length of stay by more than

      3days¹

      Optimal NIV resulted in a

      16%

      redution in mortality²

      Optimal NIV resulted in a

      38%

      redution of endotracheal intubation²

      Hypercapnic patients placed on NIV with HFT reduced risk of reintubation vs HFT alone by 

      62%³

      NIV is a long-standing and well-known technique, but there’s a difference between adequate and optimal, and it relies on an entire ecosystem – from the device, circuits and patient interfaces to the clinician, patient and condition. Philips Optimal NIV is a novel way to look at NIV. It pairs the right technology with the right training to help ensure success across the spectrum of care.

      Philips ventilators offer a range of features designed to help enhance treatment, including advanced synchrony to help reduce NIV failure, and complementary therapies like HFT to help reduce delays from transitioning between modalities.

      The robust portfolio of patient interfaces offers complete versatility to help ensure the proper fit for every patient. And Philips support offers expert training to help inform your technique and patient interface selection, keep your skills sharp and increase your clinical confidence.

      Improve the experience

      Philips supports clinicians in technique training, streamlines workflow and offers cutting-edge technology to help improve patient care.

       

      • Philips Respironics leading NIV technologies are available in a suite of ventilation devices designed specifically for the care setting.
      • Philips mask-leak compensation helpsimprove monitoring and assist strategies to reduce skin breakdown.

      Enhance patient care

      Knowing when to use HFT or NIV instead of IMV - and how tomanage NIV - can help enhance patient care.

       

      • Resulted in a 16% reduction in mortality¹
      • Reduced hospital length of stay by more than 3 days²
      • Reduced risk of reintubation by 62% in hypercapnic patients placed on NIV with HFT vs HFT alone³

      Manage your costs

      Using IMV or failing on NIV has significant financial impacts. Managing NIV and increasing use benefit the bottom line.

       

      • Choosing NIV over IMV can save an average of $24,000 per patient.⁴
      • Failing on NIV costs an average of $55,000 per failure⁴

      Optimal NIV with Philips

       

      Philips hospital respiratory care solutions can help continually evaluate each patient's response to treatment so you can make fast, smooth transitions.

      Transitioning between respiratory techniques

      Clinicians can manage patients in respiratory failure using a range of respiratory techniques – usually based on the need for oxygenation support alone or the need for both oxygenation and ventilation support. HFT provides a high level of oxygenation but only limited and somewhate variable ventilation support. NIV provides both oxygenation and entilation support. Other factors, such as the patient interface and device performance, can be consideratinos in determining when to use a particular modality once oxygenation and ventilatory needs are addressed. Click the respiratory technique below to align technique with patient severity

      Click the respiratory technique below to align with patient severity.

      Timely transition of therapies is important - whether escalation or de-escalation of therapy - or providing HFT between NIV sessions. Although the ability to escalate therapy is important, preventing the delay of intubation in patients who need invasive mechanical ventilation requires understanding and recognition of predictors of failure.

      Clinical insights

      Are HFOT and NIV complementary for acute respiratory failure?

      FJ Belda, MD, PhD

      Download whitepaper (188.0KB)

      Providing evidence- based care to patients in need of respiratory support

      T Piraino, RRT, FCSRT

      Download whitepaper (110.0KB)

      Evidence-based practice for noninvasive ventilation and high flow nasal cannula

      T Piraino, RRT, FCSRT

      Download clinical summary (148.0KB)
      High Flow Nasal Cannula and Non-Invasive Ventilation: Current Evidence and Practice

      Webinar: High flow nasal cannula and non-invasive ventilation

       

      T Piraino, RRT, FCSRT

      References:

      1. Hamadziripi N, Gale N, Hopkinson JB. Experiences of noninvasive ventilation in adults with hypercapnic respiratory failure: a review of evidence.Eur Respir Rev. 2016;25(142):451-471. doi:10.1183/16000617.0002-2016

      2. Lightowler JV, Wedzicha JA, Elliott MW, Ram FSF. Non-invasive positive pressure ventilation to treat respiratory failure resulting from exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: Cochrane systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ. 2003;326(7382):185. doi:10.1136/bmj.326.7382.185

      3. Thille AW, Muller F, Gacouin A, et al. Effect of postextubaton high-flow nasal oxygen with noninvasive ventilation vs high-flow nasal oxygen alone on reintubation among patients at high risk of extubation failure: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA. 2019;322(15):1465-1475. doi:10.1001/jama.2019.14901

      4. Costs for NIV derived from nThrive healthcare database 2018 (https://www.nthrive.com/analytics/).

      5. Software version 3.00 is a modification to the existing V60 ventilator and is therefore provided for use in accordance with FDA’s recent guidance, Enforcement Policy for Ventilators and Accessories and Other Respiratory Devices During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency, Section IV Policy for Modifications to FDA-Cleared Devices, issued March 2020. It is intended to remain in effect only for the duration of the public health emergency related to COVID-19 declared by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

      6. Drake. High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygen in Adult: An Evidence-based Assessment. Ann Am Thoracic Society. 2018;15(2): 145-155.

      7. Schmidt, Pellegrino, Combes, Scheinkestel, Cooper, Hodgson. Mechanical ventilation during extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Critical Care. 2014;18:203.

