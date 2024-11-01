Consisting of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application, Image Management System (IMS) is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open, scalable design and new user interface integrate into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment. The IMS manages image repositories – including whole slide images (WSI) and gross images – and comprehensive LIS integration, networking, security, audit trail and archiving capabilities. Easy access to information and resources can enhance digital case review.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Integrating bi-directionally between LIS-IMS
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Integrating bi-directionally between LIS-IMS
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Improving the user experience and productivity
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Managing your workday just became easier
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Adding the power of AI
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Integrating bi-directionally between LIS-IMS
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Integrating bi-directionally between LIS-IMS
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Flexible storage for digital pathology images
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Pathology image management can be tailored to meet diverse needs—whether through a customizable on-premise storage configuration or in combination with secure cloud-based archiving. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers robust repository management with LIS interoperability, network flexibility, and integration with existing systems. Cloud Data Services, for example in collaboration with our partner AWS, facilitates scalable, cost-effective storage with instant access, long-term retention, and a foundation for AI-powered integrated diagnostics.**
Improving the user experience and productivity
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Managing your workday just became easier
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Adding the power of AI
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
The Philips Digital Pathology solution is a bundle of: Pathology Scanner Second Generation • Image Management System Viewer • Image Management System Application Server and Storage Software • High quality 27” monitor validated with the IVD solution (US only)
*PIPS enables iSyntax files, and with the Software Development Kit (SDK) third party companies can use this for AI capabilities.
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is in conformance with Regulation (EU) 201 7/746 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 April 2017 on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDR).
**Third party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for (market) availability.
The Software Development Kit (SDK) and File Viewer is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purposes or in any other manner for regular medical practice.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.