The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Maintain high standards
Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Position with precision
Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*.
Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way
Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly
The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
See clearly in treatment planning
Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.
Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
MR-only radiotherapy
Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations.
This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*.
Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.
Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations.
This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Specifications
MR-RT CouchTop
Design
The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
Indexing
14-cm standard
Dimensions
Length: 248 cm; Width: 63 cm to support large patients and freedom in patient positioning
Accessories included
Indexing bar S, indexing bar L, wall mount for storage
Other accessories
The MR-RT CouchTop accommodates a variety of MR-compatible positioning and immobilization accessories, e.g. thermoplastic masks and baseplates. These can be ordered directly via third party vendors: CIVCO, Orfit, and QFix.
Weight
≤12.9 kg
Direct mounting
CouchTop allows direct mounting of Type-S head and head, neck and shoulder masks
Optional external laser positioning system
Optional external laser positioning system
Type
LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
Allowed width range
2.594 - 5.000 m
Laser phantom
LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
Geometric QA analysis package
Geometric QA analysis package
Phantom design
Grid spacing: 25 mm, Phantom holder allows placement of the phantom in three orientations (axial, coronal, sagittal)
QA analysis volume
50 x 45* x 40 cm³ (RL x AP x FH)
*effective, FOV above table: 30 cm
QA Software
Runs from the MR console.
For multi-slice 2D evaluations.
Provides contour map of geometric accuracy in MR image.
Flexible arrangements of the FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils) – all with digital architecture – for a wide range of RT applications
Dedicated RT ExamCards for
Brain, head & neck, prostate, female pelvis, general pelvis and spine
Anterior Coil Support
Anterior Coil Support
Coil support design
The spacious, light-weight Anterior Coil Support supports the Anterior Coil and its shape follows the bore dimensions to maximize patient fit. It is height-adjustable and can be tilted to bring the coil close to each individual patient.
Height adjustment range
15-35.5 cm between MR-RT CouchTop and Anterior Coil, adjustable on each side
1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
