The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Improved lubricity
The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Radiopaque markers
Markers for length estimation
Relying on angiograms alone may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
IVUS Co-registration
SyncVision compatibility
The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
VH IVUS
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.¹,²
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Radiopaque markers
IVUS Co-registration
VH IVUS
IVUS assesses disease
ChromaFlo
1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
* Data on file
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Eagle Eye Platinum is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
