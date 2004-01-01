Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*