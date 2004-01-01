Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
Essential measurements
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo<sup>® </sup>rainbow<sup>®</sup> SET<sup>®</sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo<sup>® </sup>rainbow<sup>®</sup> SET<sup>®</sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo<sup>® </sup>rainbow<sup>®</sup> SET<sup>®</sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Flexible operational modes
Flexible operational modes for use on the general ward
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
Flexible operational modes for use on the general ward
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
Flexible operational modes for use on the general ward
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
Large 8.4" touchscreen
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Flexible connectivity
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
IntelliVue user interface
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
Standard supplies
Standard supplies - same as rest of IntelliVue monitors
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
Standard supplies - same as rest of IntelliVue monitors
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
Standard supplies - same as rest of IntelliVue monitors
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
Clinical Decision Support
Clinical Decision Support - Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.
Clinical Decision Support - Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.
Clinical Decision Support - Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines.
Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
Essential measurements
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo<sup>® </sup>rainbow<sup>®</sup> SET<sup>®</sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo<sup>® </sup>rainbow<sup>®</sup> SET<sup>®</sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo<sup>® </sup>rainbow<sup>®</sup> SET<sup>®</sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Flexible operational modes
Flexible operational modes for use on the general ward
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
Flexible operational modes for use on the general ward
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
Flexible operational modes for use on the general ward
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
Large 8.4" touchscreen
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Flexible connectivity
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
IntelliVue user interface
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
Standard supplies
Standard supplies - same as rest of IntelliVue monitors
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
Standard supplies - same as rest of IntelliVue monitors
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
Standard supplies - same as rest of IntelliVue monitors
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
Clinical Decision Support
Clinical Decision Support - Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.
Clinical Decision Support - Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.
Clinical Decision Support - Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks of the Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax and Microstream are trademarks of a Covidien company