Predictive, proactive, and patient-centered. Philips eICU leverages critical care specific data, analytics, and decision support to help support your efforts to improve patient outcomes.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Program features and services
Program features and services
Program features and services
Clinical program management
Clinical program management
Clinical program management
Experience and workflow design
Experience and workflow design
Experience and workflow design
Peer benchmarking
Peer benchmarking
Peer benchmarking
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Implementation services
Implementation services
Implementation services
Training and support
Training and support
Training and support
Program features and services
Program features and services
Program features and services
Clinical program management
Clinical program management
Clinical program management
Experience and workflow design
Experience and workflow design
Experience and workflow design
Peer benchmarking
Peer benchmarking
Peer benchmarking
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Implementation services
Implementation services
Implementation services
Training and support
Training and support
Training and support
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Stay vigilant and responsive in med/surg and stepdown settings with Philips eAcute. Utilize predictive algorithms, personalized consultations, and remote care to support your bedside teams while delivering the highest quality patient care.
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Turn data into actionable insights with eCareManager. Seamlessly connect inpatient care with remote experts, using timely insights, customizable alerts, and data-driven benchmarks to help you enhance patient care.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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