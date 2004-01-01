Turn data into actionable insights with eCareManager. Seamlessly connect inpatient care with remote experts, using timely insights, customizable alerts, and data-driven benchmarks to help you enhance patient care.
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Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Interoperability
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Interoperability
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Population management
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Resource management
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization
Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Advanced visualization
Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Advanced visualization
Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Interoperability
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Interoperability
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Population management
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Resource management
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization
Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Advanced visualization
Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Advanced visualization
Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
1. Goran SF and Mullen-Fortino M. Partnership for a Healthy Work Environment: Tele-ICU/ICU Collaborative. AACN Advanced Critical Care. 2012, 23(3): 289-301.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.