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eAcute program

Telehealth for the medical/surgical unit

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Stay vigilant and responsive in med/surg and stepdown settings with Philips eAcute. Utilize predictive algorithms, personalized consultations, and remote care to support your bedside teams while delivering the highest quality patient care.

Contact & support
Features
Program features and services

Program features and services

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.

Program features and services

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.

Program features and services

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.
Essential, real-time physician support

Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Data-driven alert system

Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.

Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.

Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.
Proprietary algorithms

Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.

Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.

Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.
A proven, scalable methodology

A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.
Implementation services

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support

Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
  • Program features and services
  • Essential, real-time physician support
  • Data-driven alert system
  • Proprietary algorithms
See all features
Program features and services

Program features and services

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.

Program features and services

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.

Program features and services

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.
Essential, real-time physician support

Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Data-driven alert system

Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.

Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.

Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.
Proprietary algorithms

Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.

Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.

Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.
A proven, scalable methodology

A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.
Implementation services

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support

Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
  • 1. Jenkins CL, et al. Positive Deviance: Introducing eICU Technology to the Medical Surgical Patient Population. Banner Health. Nov. 2010.

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