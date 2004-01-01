Simple activities like finding a comfortable position or even just walking around can be quite challenging for a mother-to-be connected to a maternal and fetal monitor. As a caregiver, you want to make your patients comfortable, and offer flexibility, while you focus on the most important factor - their well being. Avalon CL provides all of this, and more.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Part of a wireless OB department
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Three types of transducers
Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Part of a wireless OB department
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Three types of transducers
Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Three types of transducers
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Three types of cableless transducers are available. An ultrasound transducer measures fetal heart rate and fetal movement. The Toco+MP transducer measures uterine activity, maternal pulse, and either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP. And the ECG/IUP transducer measures either maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or intrauterine pressure (IUP).
Related products
Alternative products
The transducers are rated IP68, for underwater monitoring at 1m depth for up to 5 hours.
Gupta JK , Nikodem VC. Woman’s position during second stage. Cochrane Library (2000)
A. Lawrence , L. Lewis, GJ Hofmeyr, T. Dowswell, C. Styles, “Maternal positions and mobility during first stage labour.”
Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (2009): Issue 2. Art. No. CD003934
Flynn et al., “Ambulating in labour,“ Br Med J. (1978) Aug 26, 2 (6137):591-3
Product may not be for sale in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.