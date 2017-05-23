Preconnect disposable adult multifunction electrode pads with plug style connector for Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillators. The leads-out wires and an easy to open package were designed for fast deployment of pads and reduced wire tangles. These preconnect pads, when used in combination with Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillator and a HeartStart hands free therapy pad cable, will contribute to reducing time to defibrillation.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
