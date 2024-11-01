Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and physiology with a touchscreen control from the sterile field to get data and patient information faster.

Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and physiology with a touchscreen control from the sterile field to get data and patient information faster. Quickly navigate and measure with the ease of using a tablet. Flexible mounting arm has the TSM always within reach. Run an entire case table side with the TSM.