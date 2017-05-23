EN
Shielded-Lead-Set-Snap-AAMI Variation Group lead set, orange-colored head

Lead Set

Grabber terminated OR lead sets have built-in ESU filters and are designed for use in the OR. Respiration cannot be measured. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Orange colored lead block for easy OR lead identification. Replaces old M1601A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.

Specifications

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1668A; M1669A; M1663A; M1949A
