Grabber terminated OR lead sets have built-in ESU filters and are designed for use in the OR. Respiration cannot be measured. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Orange colored lead block for easy OR lead identification. Replaces old M1601A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.