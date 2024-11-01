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Azurion 7 B20/15

Image Guided Therapy System Biplane

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Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.

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Features
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking video

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking video

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Click here for more information
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking video

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​ video

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​ video

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.
Click here for more information
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​ video

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.
Full-body coverage​
Full-body coverage​ video

Full-body coverage​

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.

Full-body coverage​

Full-body coverage​ video

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.

Full-body coverage​

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
Click here for more information
Full-body coverage​
Full-body coverage​ video

Full-body coverage​

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient

Optimal access to the patient

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).

Optimal access to the patient

Optimal access to the patient
Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).

Optimal access to the patient

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).
Click here for more information
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient

Optimal access to the patient

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical* video

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical* video

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.
Click here for more information
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical* video

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.
Click here for more information
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.
  • Secure and fast parking
  • Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​
  • Full-body coverage​
  • Optimal access to the patient
See all features
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking video

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking video

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Click here for more information
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking video

Secure and fast parking

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​ video

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​ video

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.
Click here for more information
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​ video

Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​

Image Beam Rotation guarantees patient-oriented images in every angulation. The functionality enables easy radial access due to the fact that the image is always aligned with the anatomical structure, even when positioned diagonally. No need to pivot the table or re-position the patient.
Full-body coverage​
Full-body coverage​ video

Full-body coverage​

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.

Full-body coverage​

Full-body coverage​ video

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.

Full-body coverage​

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
Click here for more information
Full-body coverage​
Full-body coverage​ video

Full-body coverage​

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient

Optimal access to the patient

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).

Optimal access to the patient

Optimal access to the patient
Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).

Optimal access to the patient

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).
Click here for more information
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient

Optimal access to the patient

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions, for example, to free up the head-end for the anesthesiologist and optimal positioning of other medical equipment (e.g., ultrasound).
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical* video

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical* video

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.
Click here for more information
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical* video

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*

Improves neuro CBCT images to identify soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. An advanced protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in improved image appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques.
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.
Click here for more information
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*

SmartCT Dual Viewer offers 3D fusion imaging of 3D-RA and CBCT datasets during the procedure to support assessment and diagnosis. Load any two volumes from Azurion and compare at tableside without breaking sterility or switching applications.
  • *SmartCT R3, and Azurion R3 are subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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