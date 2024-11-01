Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
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Philips Canada
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient
Optimal access to the patient
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
Fuse 3D datasets for guidance during the procedure with SmartCT Dual Viewer*
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As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications; this results in less clutter at tableside.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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