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Philips & Getinge

OR table system

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Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy with Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, and more, to enable minimally invasive and open procedures in one space. Together, these solutions create a complete ecosystem that empowers your team, optimizes workflows, and delivers better patient outcomes.

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Features
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow

Optimized surgical workflow

With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.

Optimized surgical workflow

Optimized surgical workflow
With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.

Optimized surgical workflow

With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.
Click here for more information
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow

Optimized surgical workflow

With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams

A versatile environment for clinical teams

Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.

A versatile environment for clinical teams

A versatile environment for clinical teams
Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.

A versatile environment for clinical teams

Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.
Click here for more information
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams

A versatile environment for clinical teams

Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.
Integration excellence
Integration excellence

Integration excellence

Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.

Integration excellence

Integration excellence
Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.

Integration excellence

Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
Click here for more information
Integration excellence
Integration excellence

Integration excellence

Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.

Ready for the future

Ready for the future
The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.

Ready for the future

The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.
Click here for more information
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Click here for more information
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
  • Optimized surgical workflow
  • A versatile environment for clinical teams
  • Integration excellence
  • Ready for the future
See all features
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow

Optimized surgical workflow

With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.

Optimized surgical workflow

Optimized surgical workflow
With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.

Optimized surgical workflow

With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.
Click here for more information
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow

Optimized surgical workflow

With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Getinge Magnus OR Table System you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports your workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned on the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room, making repeated patient transfers unnecessary.
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams

A versatile environment for clinical teams

Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.

A versatile environment for clinical teams

A versatile environment for clinical teams
Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.

A versatile environment for clinical teams

Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.
Click here for more information
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams

A versatile environment for clinical teams

Our advanced Azurion X-ray imaging systems and Getinge Magnus OR Table System come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. The FlexArm gantry offers your staff flexibility in imaging and positioning during the procedure. Increase room utilization with an easy-to-clean room and Azurion ProcedureCards that provide presets to standardize procedure setup.
Integration excellence
Integration excellence

Integration excellence

Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.

Integration excellence

Integration excellence
Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.

Integration excellence

Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
Click here for more information
Integration excellence
Integration excellence

Integration excellence

Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. User customizable automatic positioning settings, synchronized c-arm and table tilting, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Getinge Magnus OR table system offers radiolucent tabletops for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for both minimally invasive and open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.

Ready for the future

Ready for the future
The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.

Ready for the future

The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.
Click here for more information
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

The alliance between Philips and Getinge will put your hospital at the forefront. Staff will enjoy the ease of use and endless possibilities of these best-in-class systems. Patients can benefit from minimally invasive interventions that can result in shorter procedures, less complications, and shorter hospitalization. A Hybrid OR unlocks your facility for future technology.
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Click here for more information
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

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