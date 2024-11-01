Philips & Getinge

Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions

As a global leader in healthcare and image-guided therapy, we seek to align with partners of very high caliber to develop integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. Getinge’s high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make them the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Azurion systems joined with the ergonomically designed Getinge Magnus OR table system sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.