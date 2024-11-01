Philips & Getinge

Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy with Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, and more, to enable minimally invasive and open procedures in one space. Together, these solutions create a complete ecosystem that empowers your team, optimizes workflows, and delivers better patient outcomes.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams
Integration excellence
Integration excellence
Integration excellence
Integration excellence
Ready for the future
Ready for the future
Ready for the future
Ready for the future
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow
Optimized surgical workflow
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams
A versatile environment for clinical teams
Integration excellence
Integration excellence
Integration excellence
Integration excellence
Ready for the future
Ready for the future
Ready for the future
Ready for the future
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
Collaborating to deliver integrated OR solutions
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
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ClarityIQ, available on Azurion systems, uses real-time image processing algorithms and computer technology to optimize image quality.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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