SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
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Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
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Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].
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Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
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SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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