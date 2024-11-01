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Philips & Baxter Medical

OR table

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The Philips Azurion imaging system, in combination with the Baxter Medical Trusystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.

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Features
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

Excellent flexibility and efficiency
When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.
Click here for more information
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.

Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.
Click here for more information
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.

Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control
Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Click here for more information
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column on the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allow for various patient positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used, the Imaging Systems C-arm should be parked away.

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column on the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allow for various patient positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used, the Imaging Systems C-arm should be parked away.

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column on the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allow for various patient positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used, the Imaging Systems C-arm should be parked away.
  • Excellent flexibility and efficiency
  • Fast and confident positioning
  • Smooth and easy control
  • Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
See all features
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

Excellent flexibility and efficiency
When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.
Click here for more information
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency

Excellent flexibility and efficiency

When a leading-edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading-edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.

Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.
Click here for more information
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal, so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.

Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control
Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Click here for more information
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column on the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allow for various patient positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used, the Imaging Systems C-arm should be parked away.

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column on the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allow for various patient positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used, the Imaging Systems C-arm should be parked away.

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column on the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allow for various patient positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used, the Imaging Systems C-arm should be parked away.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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