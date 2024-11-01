The Philips Azurion imaging system, in combination with the Baxter Medical Trusystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
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The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
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ClarityIQ, available on Azurion systems, uses real-time image processing algorithms and computer technology to optimize image quality.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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