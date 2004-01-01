Search terms
Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR. With Chart Xpress, charting vital signs can be performed in seconds, giving care teams more time with patients.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Creates cost efficiencies
Creates cost efficiencies
Creates cost efficiencies
Increases time for direct patient care
Increases time for direct patient care
Increases time for direct patient care
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
Creates cost efficiencies
Creates cost efficiencies
Creates cost efficiencies
Increases time for direct patient care
Increases time for direct patient care
Increases time for direct patient care
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
View product
View product
View product
The Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) supports proactive care across hospital departments, with potential benefits for the entire health system. When data is aggregated and presented in context to the patient, care providers can prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively and efficiently.
View product
A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.
View product
Neuron 3 is a connectivity hub within Philips Capsule Medical Device Integration (MDI) portfolio, collecting data from connected medical devices and sharing it with the data management software Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP). The Neuron 3 has been designed for secure integration across healthcare environments. It comes in multiple modules and supports USB, serial, and network interfaces. All Neuron 3 modules are pre-loaded with software tailored to the clinical workflow and care area, featuring Vitals Stream for continuous monitoring in critical care and Chart Xpress for periodic data transfer on general floors.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
1875 Buckhorn Gate,
5th Floor, Mississauga,
Ontario L4W 5P1
Select country/regionCanada (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.