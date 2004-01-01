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Philips Capsule Neuron 3

A connectivity hub with end-to-end security

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Neuron 3 is a connectivity hub within Philips Capsule Medical Device Integration (MDI) portfolio, collecting data from connected medical devices and sharing it with the data management software Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP). The Neuron 3 has been designed for secure integration across healthcare environments. It comes in multiple modules and supports USB, serial, and network interfaces. All Neuron 3 modules are pre-loaded with software tailored to the clinical workflow and care area, featuring Vitals Stream for continuous monitoring in critical care and Chart Xpress for periodic data transfer on general floors.

Contact & support
Features
End to end security

End to end security

Security is baked in the Philips Capsule Neuron. There is end-to-end encryption of the data in transit and at rest. It is also compatible with wireless security standards WPA2-PSK and WPA2 Enterprise and has a secure boot and flash.

End to end security

Security is baked in the Philips Capsule Neuron. There is end-to-end encryption of the data in transit and at rest. It is also compatible with wireless security standards WPA2-PSK and WPA2 Enterprise and has a secure boot and flash.

End to end security

Security is baked in the Philips Capsule Neuron. There is end-to-end encryption of the data in transit and at rest. It is also compatible with wireless security standards WPA2-PSK and WPA2 Enterprise and has a secure boot and flash.
Economic Advantage

Economic Advantage

Philips Capsule offers a 2-year standard warranty for the Neuron 3 Connectivity Hub. This translates to no out-of-pocket expense for 2 years rather than 1 year or even 6 months for some manufacturers.

Economic Advantage

Philips Capsule offers a 2-year standard warranty for the Neuron 3 Connectivity Hub. This translates to no out-of-pocket expense for 2 years rather than 1 year or even 6 months for some manufacturers.

Economic Advantage

Philips Capsule offers a 2-year standard warranty for the Neuron 3 Connectivity Hub. This translates to no out-of-pocket expense for 2 years rather than 1 year or even 6 months for some manufacturers.
Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

For IT and Biomed teams, Neuron 3 simplifies troubleshooting and supports broad device compatibility, streamlining integration across diverse healthcare environments. Its rechargeable battery adds portability, making it easier to deploy and maintain in dynamic clinical settings. These features contribute to improved system reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient support workflows—ultimately enabling better care delivery through optimized infrastructure.

Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

For IT and Biomed teams, Neuron 3 simplifies troubleshooting and supports broad device compatibility, streamlining integration across diverse healthcare environments. Its rechargeable battery adds portability, making it easier to deploy and maintain in dynamic clinical settings. These features contribute to improved system reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient support workflows—ultimately enabling better care delivery through optimized infrastructure.

Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

For IT and Biomed teams, Neuron 3 simplifies troubleshooting and supports broad device compatibility, streamlining integration across diverse healthcare environments. Its rechargeable battery adds portability, making it easier to deploy and maintain in dynamic clinical settings. These features contribute to improved system reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient support workflows—ultimately enabling better care delivery through optimized infrastructure.
Easy to use for clinicians

Easy to use for clinicians

Clinicians benefit from quick login access, a large screen for detailed insights, and accurate patient-device association at the point of care—helping reduce errors and accelerate decision-making. The device supports seamless connectivity with monitoring and treatment equipment, ensuring real-time data availability that enhances clinical responsiveness and care quality. The ready-to-use software applications Chart Xpress and Vitals Stream allow the clinicians to select the relevant application based on their care area acuity level.

Easy to use for clinicians

Clinicians benefit from quick login access, a large screen for detailed insights, and accurate patient-device association at the point of care—helping reduce errors and accelerate decision-making. The device supports seamless connectivity with monitoring and treatment equipment, ensuring real-time data availability that enhances clinical responsiveness and care quality. The ready-to-use software applications Chart Xpress and Vitals Stream allow the clinicians to select the relevant application based on their care area acuity level.

Easy to use for clinicians

Clinicians benefit from quick login access, a large screen for detailed insights, and accurate patient-device association at the point of care—helping reduce errors and accelerate decision-making. The device supports seamless connectivity with monitoring and treatment equipment, ensuring real-time data availability that enhances clinical responsiveness and care quality. The ready-to-use software applications Chart Xpress and Vitals Stream allow the clinicians to select the relevant application based on their care area acuity level.
  • End to end security
  • Economic Advantage
  • Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds
  • Easy to use for clinicians
See all features
End to end security

End to end security

Security is baked in the Philips Capsule Neuron. There is end-to-end encryption of the data in transit and at rest. It is also compatible with wireless security standards WPA2-PSK and WPA2 Enterprise and has a secure boot and flash.

End to end security

Security is baked in the Philips Capsule Neuron. There is end-to-end encryption of the data in transit and at rest. It is also compatible with wireless security standards WPA2-PSK and WPA2 Enterprise and has a secure boot and flash.

End to end security

Security is baked in the Philips Capsule Neuron. There is end-to-end encryption of the data in transit and at rest. It is also compatible with wireless security standards WPA2-PSK and WPA2 Enterprise and has a secure boot and flash.
Economic Advantage

Economic Advantage

Philips Capsule offers a 2-year standard warranty for the Neuron 3 Connectivity Hub. This translates to no out-of-pocket expense for 2 years rather than 1 year or even 6 months for some manufacturers.

Economic Advantage

Philips Capsule offers a 2-year standard warranty for the Neuron 3 Connectivity Hub. This translates to no out-of-pocket expense for 2 years rather than 1 year or even 6 months for some manufacturers.

Economic Advantage

Philips Capsule offers a 2-year standard warranty for the Neuron 3 Connectivity Hub. This translates to no out-of-pocket expense for 2 years rather than 1 year or even 6 months for some manufacturers.
Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

For IT and Biomed teams, Neuron 3 simplifies troubleshooting and supports broad device compatibility, streamlining integration across diverse healthcare environments. Its rechargeable battery adds portability, making it easier to deploy and maintain in dynamic clinical settings. These features contribute to improved system reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient support workflows—ultimately enabling better care delivery through optimized infrastructure.

Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

For IT and Biomed teams, Neuron 3 simplifies troubleshooting and supports broad device compatibility, streamlining integration across diverse healthcare environments. Its rechargeable battery adds portability, making it easier to deploy and maintain in dynamic clinical settings. These features contribute to improved system reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient support workflows—ultimately enabling better care delivery through optimized infrastructure.

Simple to manage for IT & Biomeds

For IT and Biomed teams, Neuron 3 simplifies troubleshooting and supports broad device compatibility, streamlining integration across diverse healthcare environments. Its rechargeable battery adds portability, making it easier to deploy and maintain in dynamic clinical settings. These features contribute to improved system reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient support workflows—ultimately enabling better care delivery through optimized infrastructure.
Easy to use for clinicians

Easy to use for clinicians

Clinicians benefit from quick login access, a large screen for detailed insights, and accurate patient-device association at the point of care—helping reduce errors and accelerate decision-making. The device supports seamless connectivity with monitoring and treatment equipment, ensuring real-time data availability that enhances clinical responsiveness and care quality. The ready-to-use software applications Chart Xpress and Vitals Stream allow the clinicians to select the relevant application based on their care area acuity level.

Easy to use for clinicians

Clinicians benefit from quick login access, a large screen for detailed insights, and accurate patient-device association at the point of care—helping reduce errors and accelerate decision-making. The device supports seamless connectivity with monitoring and treatment equipment, ensuring real-time data availability that enhances clinical responsiveness and care quality. The ready-to-use software applications Chart Xpress and Vitals Stream allow the clinicians to select the relevant application based on their care area acuity level.

Easy to use for clinicians

Clinicians benefit from quick login access, a large screen for detailed insights, and accurate patient-device association at the point of care—helping reduce errors and accelerate decision-making. The device supports seamless connectivity with monitoring and treatment equipment, ensuring real-time data availability that enhances clinical responsiveness and care quality. The ready-to-use software applications Chart Xpress and Vitals Stream allow the clinicians to select the relevant application based on their care area acuity level.
  • Products may not be available in all geography. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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