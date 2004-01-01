Philips Capsule Neuron 3 A connectivity hub with end-to-end security

Neuron 3 is a connectivity hub within Philips Capsule Medical Device Integration (MDI) portfolio, collecting data from connected medical devices and sharing it with the data management software Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP). The Neuron 3 has been designed for secure integration across healthcare environments. It comes in multiple modules and supports USB, serial, and network interfaces. All Neuron 3 modules are pre-loaded with software tailored to the clinical workflow and care area, featuring Vitals Stream for continuous monitoring in critical care and Chart Xpress for periodic data transfer on general floors.