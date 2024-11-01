Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry- leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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Philips Canada
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
FlexVision is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from tableside. The large high definition LCD screen is available in 55'', 58'', and 65'', depending on system configuration, and supports a variety of image layouts to each procedure.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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