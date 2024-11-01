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Azurion 5 M12

Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling Mounted

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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.

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Features
Full control at tableside
Full control at tableside video

Full control at tableside

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Full control at tableside

Full control at tableside video

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Full control at tableside

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Click here for more information
Full control at tableside
Full control at tableside video

Full control at tableside

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries video

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries video

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Click here for more information
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries video

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation
ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.
Click here for more information
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Click here for more information
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Make your day simpler
Make your day simpler video

Make your day simpler

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.

Make your day simpler

Make your day simpler video

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.

Make your day simpler

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Click here for more information
Make your day simpler
Make your day simpler video

Make your day simpler

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Click here for more information
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently video

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently video

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Click here for more information
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently video

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment video

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.

Increase return on investment

Increase return on investment video

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Click here for more information
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment video

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.

Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.
Click here for more information
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.
  • Full control at tableside
  • Deepen insight of coronaries
  • Standardize set-up and operation
  • Do more with flexible working
See all features
Full control at tableside
Full control at tableside video

Full control at tableside

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Full control at tableside

Full control at tableside video

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Full control at tableside

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Click here for more information
Full control at tableside
Full control at tableside video

Full control at tableside

You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries video

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries video

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Click here for more information
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries video

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation
ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.
Click here for more information
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Click here for more information
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Make your day simpler
Make your day simpler video

Make your day simpler

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.

Make your day simpler

Make your day simpler video

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.

Make your day simpler

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Click here for more information
Make your day simpler
Make your day simpler video

Make your day simpler

Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Click here for more information
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently video

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently video

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Click here for more information
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently video

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment video

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.

Increase return on investment

Increase return on investment video

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Click here for more information
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment video

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.

Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.
Click here for more information
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.
  • 1. In 39 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.
  • 2. In 3 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in staff or scatter exposure [Dekker et al. (2013), van den Haak (2015)] or scatter exposure [van Strijen et al. (2015)].
  • 3. 8 comparative studies explicitly demonstrated equivalent image quality. [Eloot et al. (2015), Kohlbrenner et al. (2015), Lauterbach et al. (2016), Schernthaner et al. (2015), Söderman et al, (2013), ten Cate (2015), van Strijen (2015), Wen (2015)].
  • 4. Technology Maximizer Essential, 5 year program included with Azurion release 3

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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