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Azurion 7 M12

Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling/Floor Mounted

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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.

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Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Click here for more information
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Click here for more information
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries
The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Click here for more information
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen video

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen video

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Click here for more information
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen video

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Click here for more information
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation
ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.
Click here for more information
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow
FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Click here for more information
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently
ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Click here for more information
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]
Click here for more information
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]
  • Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
  • Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
  • Deepen insight of coronaries
  • Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
See all features
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Click here for more information
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Click here for more information
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries
The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Click here for more information
Deepen insight of coronaries
Deepen insight of coronaries

Deepen insight of coronaries

The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen video

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen video

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Click here for more information
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen video

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Click here for more information
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities — at one or more workspots in the control and exam room — without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation
ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.
Click here for more information
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation

Standardize set-up and operation

ProcedureCards standardize system setups for efficient preparation and enables a smooth workflow during the procedure. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow
FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Click here for more information
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently
ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Click here for more information
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]
Click here for more information
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [4]
  • 1. In 39 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.
  • 2. In 3 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in staff or scatter exposure [Dekker et al. (2013), van den Haak (2015)] or scatter exposure [van Strijen et al. (2015)].
  • 3. 8 comparative studies explicitly demonstrated equivalent image quality. [Eloot et al. (2015), Kohlbrenner et al. (2015), Lauterbach et al. (2016), Schernthaner et al. (2015), Söderman et al, (2013), ten Cate (2015), van Strijen (2015), Wen (2015)].
  • 4. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

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