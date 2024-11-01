Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry-leading Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
Low dose, high-quality imaging technology
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify the cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system), which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
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Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications; this results in less clutter at tableside.
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Dynamic Coronary Roadmap, a technology that creates a motion-compensated, real-time view of coronary arteries by superimposing a highlighted coronary angiogram onto a live 2D fluoroscopic image. This colored roadmap adjusts automatically, providing continuous visual feedback on the positioning of wires and catheters during PCI procedures.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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