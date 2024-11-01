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Azurion 7 B20/12

Image Guided Therapy System​​ Biplane

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Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

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Features
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Click here for more information
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making video

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making video

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Click here for more information
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making video

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views video

Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.

Obtain complex views

Obtain complex views video

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.

Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Click here for more information
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views video

Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance
Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Click here for more information
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility video

Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.

Enhance visibility

Enhance visibility video

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.

Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Click here for more information
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility video

Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Click here for more information
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow video

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.

Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow video

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Click here for more information
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow video

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Click here for more information
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]
Click here for more information
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]
A lifetime of benefits

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
  • Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
  • Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
  • Obtain complex views
  • Insightful Live Image Guidance
See all features
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Click here for more information
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making video

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making video

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Click here for more information
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making video

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision-making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views video

Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.

Obtain complex views

Obtain complex views video

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.

Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Click here for more information
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views video

Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance
Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Click here for more information
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility video

Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.

Enhance visibility

Enhance visibility video

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.

Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Click here for more information
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility video

Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector, your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. The Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Click here for more information
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

Team members can work on multiple activities— at one or more workspots in the control and exam room— without interrupting each other. So, while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow video

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.

Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow video

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Click here for more information
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow video

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here, you can control multiple external sources, set up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
Click here for more information
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in interventional lab, by providing industry leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]
Click here for more information
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. St. Antonius Hospital saw a reduction in patient preparation time (12%), procedure time (17%) and post-procedure lab time (28%), allowing one extra patient to be treated each day. [4]
A lifetime of benefits

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
  • 1. In 39 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.
  • 2. In 3 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in staff or scatter exposure [Dekker et al. (2013), van den Haak (2015)] or scatter exposure [van Strijen et al. (2015)]
  • 3. 8 comparative studies explicitly demonstrated equivalent image quality. [Eloot et al. (2015), Kohlbrenner et al. (2015), Lauterbach et al. (2016), Schernthaner et al. (2015), Söderman et al, (2013), ten Cate (2015), van Strijen (2015), Wen (2015)]
  • 4. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

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