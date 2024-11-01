Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views
Obtain complex views
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
Low-dose high-quality imaging technology
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
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The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
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Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
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Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify the cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system), which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
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As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications; this results in less clutter at tableside.
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EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
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Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
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VesselNavigator allows the reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive, continuous 3D roadmap that guides you through the vasculature during the entire procedure.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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