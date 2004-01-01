Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Continuous patient monitoring
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses and reports on a full screen.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Each system comes with a IntelliVue X3 a compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cathlab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Continuous patient monitoring
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Specifications
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Weight
2,6 kg
Size
190 x 97 x 183 mm
Measurements
Measurements
12 lead ECG
✓
SpO2 (choice of Philips FAST-SpO2, Nellcor OxiMax SpO2, Masimo rainbow SET SpO2)
✓
Respiration rate
✓
Non-invasive blood pressure
✓
Four invasive blood pressure channels
✓
Thermodilution Cardiac Output
✓
Body surface tempertature
✓
EtCO2 Respironics mainstream or LoFlo sidestream
✓
EtCO2 Covidien Microstream
✓
Optional packages
Optional packages
EtCO2
✓
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
✓
Mechanical ruggedness
7M3
Hemodynamic functionality
Hemodynamic functionality
Capture and store hemodynamic measurements and calculations
✓
Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
Gradient measurement, Valve calc, Aortic Regurgitation (AR) index, ST values
Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
✓
End case Hemo report (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
Full case synopsis, to include waveforms and calculations
Storage of all patient data
✓
Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
✓
Optional packages
Optional packages
Integrated Philips iFR and FFR
✓
Procedure/event charting and data collection
✓
Trolley for the Hemo workstation in the patient area
✓
Integrated with Philips Image guided therapy system
Integrated with Philips Image guided therapy system
Control Hemo system from Touch Screen Module
✓
Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or Flexvision
✓
Patient demographics
✓
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Weight
2,6 kg
Size
190 x 97 x 183 mm
Measurements
Measurements
12 lead ECG
✓
SpO2 (choice of Philips FAST-SpO2, Nellcor OxiMax SpO2, Masimo rainbow SET SpO2)
For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
For the availability of Continuous patient monitoring on Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.