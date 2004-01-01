DynaCAD Prostate

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Offers a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric, multi-vendor(3) MRI studies. Enhances productivity by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD and utilizing its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display the results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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