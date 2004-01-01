EN
FR

AC611

High Flow Nasal Cannula, Small

The Philips High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 provides comfortable, stable oxygen delivery, and employs the same circuit as our NIV masks to help you control costs and enhance workflow. It is compatible with our V60 Plus ventilator to support the use of noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) with a single system.

Features
Comfortable therapy
Available in a range of sizes

The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.

The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.

Comfortable therapy
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks

The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory. It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.

The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory. It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.

Uses the same circuit as NIV masks

The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory. It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Stable and comfortable
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement, so patients consistently receive the intended flow.

The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement, so patients consistently receive the intended flow.

Features keep the cannula in place

The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement, so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
Available in a range of sizes

The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.

The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.

Available in a range of sizes

The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks

The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory. It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.

The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory. It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.

Uses the same circuit as NIV masks

The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory. It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Features keep the cannula in place

The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement, so patients consistently receive the intended flow.

The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement, so patients consistently receive the intended flow.

Features keep the cannula in place

The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement, so patients consistently receive the intended flow.

Specifications

Flow range
Small
  • ≤ 70 l/min
Medium
  • ≤ 80 l/min
Large
  • ≤ 80 l/min
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20 Pack
Disposal
Dispose of in accordance with local regulations
  • Yes
Storage conditions
Temperature
  • -20 – 60°C (-4 – 140°F)
Relative humidity
  • 15 – 95% (non-condensing)
Flow range
Small
  • ≤ 70 l/min
Medium
  • ≤ 80 l/min
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20 Pack
Flow range
Small
  • ≤ 70 l/min
Medium
  • ≤ 80 l/min
Large
  • ≤ 80 l/min
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20 Pack
Disposal
Dispose of in accordance with local regulations
  • Yes
Storage conditions
Temperature
  • -20 – 60°C (-4 – 140°F)
Relative humidity
  • 15 – 95% (non-condensing)
  • 1. Philips High Flow Cannula therapy prototype testing. Conducted by ResearchWorks. 2016.
  • Not available for sale in the USA.

