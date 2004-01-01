Custom reports to identify trends in your information

Crafted with knowledge gained through years of helping customers with alarm management, IntelliSpace Alarm Reporting Tool includes customized reports to help you better understand the trends in your information. In addition to the raw data provided, these reports can offer a solution to many questions your team might have, including the following: Of my top 10 alarm types in the ICU, how many of them might be reduced by changing the default settings? What is the alarm load on my caregivers in the CCU? We've implemented a new policy that requires nurses to customize alarm limits to patient condition. Is this actually occurring?