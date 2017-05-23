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With ever-rising healthcare costs, staff shortages, and a need for compliance with evolving national care standards, leveraging clinical information has become a key component to drive improvements in quality of care. Interoperable with most EMRs with HL7 capabilities, IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) helps by providing advanced clinical decision support software and structured documentation and analysis tools across the care continuum.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Enhances patient care
Enhances patient care
Enhances patient care
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Improve financial outcomes
Improve financial outcomes
Improve financial outcomes
Enhances patient care
Enhances patient care
Enhances patient care
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Improve financial outcomes
Improve financial outcomes
Improve financial outcomes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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