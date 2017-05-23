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IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia

Critical care information system

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With ever-rising healthcare costs, staff shortages, and a need for compliance with evolving national care standards, leveraging clinical information has become a key component to drive improvements in quality of care. Interoperable with most EMRs with HL7 capabilities, IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) helps by providing advanced clinical decision support software and structured documentation and analysis tools across the care continuum.

Contact & support
Features
Enhances patient care

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
Improve financial outcomes

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
  • Enhances patient care
  • Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
  • Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
  • Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
See all features
Enhances patient care

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
Improve financial outcomes

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Documentation

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

See all documentation

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

  • 1. Klopotowska, et al. BMC Health Services Research. 2011, 11:124.

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