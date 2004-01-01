An enterprise event management solution, CareEvent includes a mobile application to send informative alerts directly to your smartphone so you can make informed decisions and take fast action when required.
Delivers clinical context directly to your smartphone
Gain insight into alarms with data and caregiver reports
Prioritize and relay alarms with direct socket communication
Access data to aid in decision-making
Communication and Collaboration
Delivering timely information to care teams, wherever they are, is a critical factor in providing responsive, high-quality care. Philips IntelliVue Mobile Caregiver offers mobile access to patient monitoring information from virtually anywhere.
IntelliSpace Event Management (formerly Emergin) helps your care team manage and respond efficiently to multiple event notifications, alerts and alarms by providing useful information directly to communication devices, improving efficacy.
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
