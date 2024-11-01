DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Designed to provide freedom of movement during sleep, DreamWear patients can feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
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To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Silicone Pillows Cushion is ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep. With top-of-head air delivery, patients have freedom of movement to change sleep positions¹.
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To be used with DreamWear Full Face Headgear, the DreamWear Full Face mask is the best mask within the DreamWear platform for patients who breathe through their mouth during sleep¹. With top-of-head air delivery, patients have freedom of movement to change sleep positions².
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To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Nasal is Philips Respironics’ best selling mask. With top-of-head air delivery, this mask is designed to give patients freedom of movement to change sleep positions. Users report Dreamwear Nasal feels like it’s close to having nothing on their face¹.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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