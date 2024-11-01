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DreamWear mask system

Mask with multiple cushion options

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DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Designed to provide freedom of movement during sleep, DreamWear patients can feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³

Contact & support
Features
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Click here for more information
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴

Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴

Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Click here for more information
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Click here for more information
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
  • Exceptional fit and comfort
  • Like wearing nothing at all
  • Simply switch cushions without changing masks
  • Freedom of movement
See all features
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Click here for more information
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴

Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴

Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Click here for more information
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Click here for more information
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
  • ¹Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2015 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=98). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX, ResMed Mirage FX, Philips Wisp, and ResMed P10. Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). ¹Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20,Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson 2
  • ²Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2017 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=80). Prescribed masks include Resmed Swift FX and P10, F&P Opus and Pilairo, and Philips Nuance and Nuance Pro. Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n = 72). Prescribed masks include ResMed Aifit P10, Swift Fx, Philips Nuance / Nuance Pro, F&P Brevida, Opus & Pilairo
  • ³Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus.
  • ⁴Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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