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    Philips 9000 Head Shaver in use in stylish bathroom
    reviews

    Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series

    Clean shave, gentle on skin

    Suggested retail price

    $ 199.99
    This product is discontinued
    See all models
    World's no. 1 electric shaving brand¹

    Skin-friendly, close and comfortable head shaving

    The advanced 360° flexing head adapts your rotary head shaver to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut self-sharpening blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.

    Meet the new Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series

    Look sharp, feel confident and express yourself fully with an innovative new approach to head shaving from the world's no. 1 electric shaving brand¹.

    Standard Product Photograph Alternative Product Photograph Alternative Product Photograph

    Performance

    Close shave

    The advanced 360° flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adjusts the head shaver's performance based on hair density, delivering a smooth shave with minimal effort.

    Comfort

    Gentle on skin

    Designed for a gentle, comfortable shave, the Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series maintains skin contact with 36 ComfortCut blades and advanced SkinProtection technology to ensure a close, even cut in any direction, avoiding discomfort and irritation.

    Convenience

    Effortless shaving

    The ergonomic, non-slip grip makes this bald head shaver easy to handle, even in the shower. The hair collection system ensures a clean shave, and the travel lock feature keeps the shaver off while packed in your bag.

    OG HS Monk Feature Image (PPL) FIM Number 1 Brand

    From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

    The Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series is designed for a close shave that’s also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident, and express themselves fully.

    OG HS Monk Feature Image (PPL) FIM 360 Flexing Head

    Cut hair in any direction with 360-degree flexing head

    Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort & irritation.

    OG HS 7000 Monk Feature Image (PPL) ComfortCut_Blades

    Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

    Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

    OG HS Monk Feature Image (PPL) FIM Ergonomic Design Alt Position

    Designed for Comfort with an Ergonomic Grip

    Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

    OG HS 9000 Monk Feature Image (PPL) PowerAdapt_sensor

    Smart PowerAdapt Sensor for Effortless Shaving

    Dynamic Power Adapt Sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. Dynamically adapts shaving power for effortless shaving.

    Ready when you need it

    Get up to 90 minutes of runtime

    Get up to 90 minutes of run-time—approximately 15 shaves—on a one-hour charge. In a hurry? Quick-charge your Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series for just five minutes and have enough power for one full shave.

    Philips Head Shaver, 5 year warranty²

    Built to last with up to a 5 year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

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    Superior head shaving

    Get closeness with confidence

    Look sharp, feel confident and express yourself with the Philips Head Shaver 9000 Series.

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    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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    Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series
    Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
    ** 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

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