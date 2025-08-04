The advanced 360° flexing head adapts your rotary head shaver to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut self-sharpening blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.
Meet the new Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series
Look sharp, feel confident and express yourself fully with an innovative new approach to head shaving from the world's no. 1 electric shaving brand¹.
Performance
Close shave
The advanced 360° flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adjusts the head shaver's performance based on hair density, delivering a smooth shave with minimal effort.
Comfort
Gentle on skin
Designed for a gentle, comfortable shave, the Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series maintains skin contact with 36 ComfortCut blades and advanced SkinProtection technology to ensure a close, even cut in any direction, avoiding discomfort and irritation.
Convenience
Effortless shaving
The ergonomic, non-slip grip makes this bald head shaver easy to handle, even in the shower. The hair collection system ensures a clean shave, and the travel lock feature keeps the shaver off while packed in your bag.
From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series is designed for a close shave that’s also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident, and express themselves fully.
Cut hair in any direction with 360-degree flexing head
Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort & irritation.
Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Designed for Comfort with an Ergonomic Grip
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Smart PowerAdapt Sensor for Effortless Shaving
Dynamic Power Adapt Sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. Dynamically adapts shaving power for effortless shaving.
Ready when you need it
Get up to 90 minutes of runtime
Get up to 90 minutes of run-time—approximately 15 shaves—on a one-hour charge. In a hurry? Quick-charge your Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series for just five minutes and have enough power for one full shave.
Built to last with up to a 5 year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Superior head shaving
Get closeness with confidence
Look sharp, feel confident and express yourself with the Philips Head Shaver 9000 Series.
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.