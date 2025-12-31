2 year warranty
9006CVB1
Type of lamp: HB4
12V, 55W
Bluish light
Non-ECE homologated
Number of bulbs: 1
With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
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