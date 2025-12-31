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  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style

CrystalVision4,300 K, bright white light

9006CVB1

Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish
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Up to 4300K bright white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: HB4

  • 12V, 55W

  • Bluish light

  • Non-ECE homologated

  • Number of bulbs: 1

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

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