2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJT3300/37
Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
Start your day fully charged with AJT3300. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the by-packed interchangeable cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep
Bluetooth®
Universal charging
Dual alarm
FM, Digital tuning
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
1.7
of 5
36
Reviews
grandma42
03/07/2016
US
Great with my iPod
I received this as a Christmas gift strictly for use with my iPod, and I love it. The sound quality is pretty good for such a small unit. The iPod attaches easily and I have no trouble removing it either. My only criticism is that the buttons are almost impossible to read, so I put yellow dots on the ones that I use the most.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Raiders602
31/03/2016
US
Verified buyer
I love the bluetooth on this device
Great product. The Bluetooth is why I got it. The volume is great. The radio and auxiliary are a just a bonus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
5thAgent
30/10/2014
US
I'm extremely pleased with this product
I don't know how so many of these other reviews are so bad! I love this thing! It sounds pretty decent for its size, the bluetooth feature is handy, and charging works just fine for my iPhone 6. You do have to supply your own cable if you plan on charging an iPod or iPhone, but that's not really an issue. It's a cost-effective way to sell this item without inflating the price. I've had virtually no issues. No high-pitched noise from the plug, no tinny sound, and no charging issues. Those folks should have contacted Philips or the place they bought the product from (I got mine from Walgreens). I use it as a charging base station while waiting for Lyft driving requests, and it's perfect for that. My favorite feature is the gentle wake of the buzzer. The first minute is extremely quiet, however I still usually wake up to it. If I don't, when it increases volume for the second minute I always wake up. I love waking up gently and easily. I hope more people can give reviews of their good experiences. I've had a 100% positive experience with this product and I'm shocked to see the negative reviews. I'm very pleased with this product and would buy it again in a heartbeat and even maybe gift one to a friend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio