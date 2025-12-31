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  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

BaristinaEspresso machine

BAR302/20

Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
Pour in your favorite beans, swipe the handle, and enjoy an incredible esresso. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. Tamps perfectly into the portafilter. And brews with professional pressure. It's that simple
See all benefits

Then check out Baristina.

Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

  • Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.

  • Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.

  • Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all - You're good to go!

  • Ideal grind size. Precise pressure. Accurate dosing. That's how real espresso is made.

  • 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso.

Fresh beans are best.

Fresh beans are best.

Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.

Easy to clean. No hassle.

Easy to clean. No hassle.

Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.

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Disclaimers

  1. A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.

  2. Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.