2 year warranty
BAR302/20
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all - You're good to go!
Ideal grind size. Precise pressure. Accurate dosing. That's how real espresso is made.
16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso.
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.
Reviews
A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.