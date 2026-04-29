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Baristina Portafilter

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BaristinaPortafilter

BAR310/20

Baristina Portafilter

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Manuals & Documentation

Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.

  • PDF file
  • 6 August 2026

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