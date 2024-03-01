Search terms

EN
FR
  • Unique Baristina portafilter Unique Baristina portafilter Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Play Pause

    Baristina Portafilter

    BAR310/60

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Unique Baristina portafilter

    Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.

    See all benefits

    Baristina Portafilter

    Similar products

    See all Coffee maker accessories and parts

    Add accessories

    This product
    Baristina
    - {discount-value}

    Baristina

    Portafilter

    Total

    recurring payment

    Unique Baristina portafilter

    • Black
    Choose your style

    Choose your style

    Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.

    Stop, pop, drop.​

    Stop, pop, drop.​

    Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.

    Swipe to start​

    Swipe to start​

    Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania
      Designed in
      Netherlands

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of the product
      0,175 kg
      Product dimensions
      65mm (width), 75mm (height), 175mm (depth)

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe parts
      None

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging material
      >95% recycled and 100% recyclable

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

    Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

    First to hear about the latest product launches

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?

    All emails will be sent by Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022. Philips head office, P.O. Box 77900, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact Philips
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.