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  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head
  • Body Groomer replacement foil head

Body Groomer replacement foilBG2010

BG2010/43

4.6
| (79) Reviews
Body Groomer replacement foil head
Replacement shaver foil head for body groomer series BG34XX, BG54XX, BG74XX, BG94XX
See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Replace every 12 months for best results

Body Groomer replacement foil head

  • Triple protect shave sysyem

  • 100% showerproof

  • Replace every 12 months

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

79

Reviews

11/04/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

As advertized

Very effective and easy to use. I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

09/04/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Very practical and reliable groomer

I’ve been using this groomer for a while now and I’m really happy with it. It is easy to use, feels comfortable in hand, and gives a smooth and clean result without pulling the hair. The different attachments are very useful and make it easy to trim different areas. Battery life is also good and the quality feels solid. Overall, this is a very practical and reliable product and I would definitely recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

02/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

works as avitised great battery life and no nice or cuts well worth the price

This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7480/50 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

Date of Use 2026-06-17

This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7480/50 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

Date of Use 2026-06-17

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 