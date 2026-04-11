2 year warranty
BG2010/43
Triple protect shave sysyem
100% showerproof
Replace every 12 months
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.
Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
4.6
of 5
79
Reviews
Yvesdemtl
11/04/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
As advertized
Very effective and easy to use. I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system
Popo1
09/04/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Very practical and reliable groomer
I’ve been using this groomer for a while now and I’m really happy with it. It is easy to use, feels comfortable in hand, and gives a smooth and clean result without pulling the hair. The different attachments are very useful and make it easy to trim different areas. Battery life is also good and the quality feels solid. Overall, this is a very practical and reliable product and I would definitely recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/28 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system
ruscottm
02/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
works as avitised great battery life and no nice or cuts well worth the price
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7480/50 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system
Date of Use 2026-06-17
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7480/50 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system
Date of Use 2026-06-17
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.