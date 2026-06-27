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  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim

Beard Trimmer 3000 SeriesBeard grooming with full metal blades

BT3660/15

4.5
| (58) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Quick and precise trim
Quick and precise trim. Our self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim. Plus with 40 length settings, you’ll get the exact precision you want.
See all benefits

For even and clean lines

Quick and precise trim

  • Full metal blades

  • 40 length settings

  • 0.5mm precision steps

  • 100% waterproof

  • Up to 80 minutes runtime

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Craft your beard with the precision you need

Craft your beard with the precision you need

The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.5mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

58

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

27/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

LOVE IT!!

It allows me to customize my goatee length easily!

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades

Date of Use 2026-05-15

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades

Date of Use 2026-05-15

05/04/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great!

Easy to use and clean! Great product! I love it soo much!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer

11/11/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

simple and easy to use

Product does what it is supposed to do. Very light in your hand. The control for length of hair is great. Shaves well with or without the guard attachement. The battery life is longer than I expected before recharging. I am really happy with this purchase especially for the price. Can't beat it.

Pros

small, light and works great

Cons

none so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

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