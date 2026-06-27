2 year warranty
Full metal blades
40 length settings
0.5mm precision steps
100% waterproof
Up to 80 minutes runtime
Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.5mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.
4.5
of 5
58
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Drum guy
27/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
LOVE IT!!
It allows me to customize my goatee length easily!
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades
Date of Use 2026-05-15
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Jean Go
05/04/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Great!
Easy to use and clean! Great product! I love it soo much!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer
Rockon2
11/11/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
simple and easy to use
Product does what it is supposed to do. Very light in your hand. The control for length of hair is great. Shaves well with or without the guard attachement. The battery life is longer than I expected before recharging. I am really happy with this purchase especially for the price. Can't beat it.
Pros
small, light and works great
Cons
none so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase