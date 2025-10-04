2 year warranty
5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
Contour following 2D shaver
61 min cordless use / 1h charge
Back reach attachment
Up to 5 years Warranty
Never miss a spot again with the Philips Beardtrimmer Series 5000. Our inbuilt Lift&Trim system picks up low-lying hairs and rounded combs trim at an even length.
Cut to the exact length you’re after with this cordless beard trimmer. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 40 length settings in 1/128"(0.2mm) increments.
Get a fast and even trim with Philips beard trimmer for men, with self-sharpening steel blades and 2x as many blades, thanks to DualCut.
4.4
of 5
145
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Donaldnuck
04/10/2025
Canada
Hits all 4 corners!
Love this razor, it’s perfect. I love how you can choose the depth of the blades so you get the perfect trim to your beard/moustache.
Pros
Too many to list
Cons
Only one con - that it’s a little on the louder side compared to a lot of other razors
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Seguro
20/12/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Absolutely satisfied
I am absolutely satisfied with the purchase. After a negative experience with a beard trimmer from another brand, now I’m in a fairy tale. Not a single hair pulled out. The process of cutting a beard is now a pleasure, which is absolutely incredible. It's absolutely worth the money.
Pros
ease of use, Excellent value for money and quality, Completes absolutely all assigned tasks
Cons
When using this without attachments in the armpit area, it may slightly injure the surface of the skin.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer
AAJT
20/06/2023
Canada
Great Trimmer
Works efficiently as required, great functionality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.