I'm reviewing this one: 5000 BT5515/15. It's a great trimmer. Powerful, passes through beard hair like it's nothing. Just wish it had a wider head for when I trim my hair, like my multigroom series 5000 and hair clipper 7000. Either way, this one has a guard that goes down to 0.4mm, amazing, and yes it works to trim my beard down to 0.4mm but can't get all angles with it, but at least it protects your skin so you can do as much as you can with the guard, then remove the guard and do the rest. I've been using Philips trimmers for over 15 years now and they've been so reliable and great to use. This is my favourite so far but I do wish the max guard size would be at 30mm rather than 20mm. I'd like to cut my hair a bit less short. The hair clipper 7000 goes to 28mm, but trimming beard with it without a guard hurts as the blades are way too sharp and makes me bleed (and its big shape is awkward to hold and too slippery). This one also has sharp blades but less, they're at the correct sharpness without scratching my skin. About the mm size indicator, it does light up and looks nice, and it does power off after 5 or so seconds, which is great for battery life, but I would prefer having the numbers constantly visible without any lights, just like other trimmers where they don't use LED lights. Normal visible letters. Material quality: very well done. It could use some rubber to keep it better held but I can still hold it well, unlike bigger ones. But, the guards feel cheap. I take care of them so in 2 months, no issues yet, but I can see how rougher men that lack patience and dexterity would break them. They should be more solidly built to avoid that, simple! The price allows for higher quality guards. I've washed it each time after using it, no issues so far. Works great. Battery life is long, like all other Philips trimmers. Multigroom last longer but this is long enough.