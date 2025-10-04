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Beardtrimmer series 5000Beard and stubble trimmer

BT5511/15

4.4
| (145) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Advanced precision
The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths, DualCut steel blades and 90 minutes of Litihium Ion run time.
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Ultimate control for beard and hair

Advanced precision

  • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)

  • Contour following 2D shaver

  • 61 min cordless use / 1h charge

  • Back reach attachment

  • Up to 5 years Warranty

One pass, even trim

One pass, even trim

Never miss a spot again with the Philips Beardtrimmer Series 5000. Our inbuilt Lift&Trim system picks up low-lying hairs and rounded combs trim at an even length.

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut to the exact length you’re after with this cordless beard trimmer. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 40 length settings in 1/128"(0.2mm) increments.

Maximum precision with 2x more blades

Maximum precision with 2x more blades

Get a fast and even trim with Philips beard trimmer for men, with self-sharpening steel blades and 2x as many blades, thanks to DualCut.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

145

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

04/10/2025

Canada

Canada

Hits all 4 corners!

Love this razor, it’s perfect. I love how you can choose the depth of the blades so you get the perfect trim to your beard/moustache.

Pros

Too many to list

Cons

Only one con - that it’s a little on the louder side compared to a lot of other razors

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

20/12/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Absolutely satisfied

I am absolutely satisfied with the purchase. After a negative experience with a beard trimmer from another brand, now I’m in a fairy tale. Not a single hair pulled out. The process of cutting a beard is now a pleasure, which is absolutely incredible. It's absolutely worth the money.

Pros

ease of use, Excellent value for money and quality, Completes absolutely all assigned tasks

Cons

When using this without attachments in the armpit area, it may slightly injure the surface of the skin.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer

20/06/2023

Canada

Canada

Great Trimmer

Works efficiently as required, great functionality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.