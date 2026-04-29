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2 year warranty
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Coffee
All series
Maintenance accessories Calc and Water filter
Discontinued
Support
CA6903/10
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Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
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