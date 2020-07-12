2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC5204L/00
Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable
You will need this USB-C to lightning cable to get maximum power from the PD enabled charger for your iPhone and iPad. Premium cable at a 4 feet length for added flexibility.
Sync and Charge
1.2 meter / 4 feet
Black braided cable
Power Delivery
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
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