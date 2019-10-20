2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP5751T/00
Versatile travelmate power bank
The 5000mAh capacity with exchangeable plugs is your ideal travelmate. Plugs include EU, AU, UK, US types and allow you to charge directly from power outlet. No more hussle to charge your mobile devices and charge this power bank oversea.
5,000 mAh
QC 3.0 and PD
1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
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