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  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

Discontinued

Series 3200Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3246/74

4.6
| (5) Reviews
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*
See all benefits

LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

  • 5 Beverages

  • LatteGo

  • Silver

  • Touch display

Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. By using cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo releases a powerful stream of microbubbles at a speed of 394 metres per second, creating a rich and dense milk foam.

Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2
1

26/02/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Satisfaction

J'adore ma nouvelle machine à café, le café est tellement meilleur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines

16/02/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Easy to use and lattes are delicious

I find that the tray underneath the machine fills with a lot of water and it is is very important to clean it regularly.

Pros

Works well

Cons

Liquid in tray annoying

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines

19/08/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Easy to use, fully auto, and easy clean up

Coffee has been very good and it is dependent on your choice of beans, remember not to use oily beans, which can be a challenge to find if you like a bold coffee

Pros

Ease of use

Cons

Wish you could make a full strong cup of coffee with one push

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).

  2. Based on 70-82 °C.

  3. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

  4. not included in box contents