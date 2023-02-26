2 year warranty
Discontinued
EP3246/74
5 Beverages
LatteGo
Silver
Touch display
Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. By using cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo releases a powerful stream of microbubbles at a speed of 394 metres per second, creating a rich and dense milk foam.
The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Patasterix
26/02/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Satisfaction
J'adore ma nouvelle machine à café, le café est tellement meilleur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines
MomD
16/02/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Easy to use and lattes are delicious
I find that the tray underneath the machine fills with a lot of water and it is is very important to clean it regularly.
Pros
Works well
Cons
Liquid in tray annoying
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines
Donny D
19/08/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Easy to use, fully auto, and easy clean up
Coffee has been very good and it is dependent on your choice of beans, remember not to use oily beans, which can be a challenge to find if you like a bold coffee
Pros
Ease of use
Cons
Wish you could make a full strong cup of coffee with one push
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/74 Fully automatic espresso machines
Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
Based on 70-82 °C.
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
not included in box contents