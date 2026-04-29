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Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

Discontinued

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Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FY2422/30

Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips 2000 Series Nano Protect Filter

  • PDF file, 403.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Original replacement filters for your air purifier: HEPA NanoProtect filter for protection against pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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